James Franco wants to play its role in the costume Johnny Depp Amber Heard

According to a new report, James Franco wants all of the information that he gives in the present case between Johnny Depp and the star of Aquaman Amber Heard will remain confidential.

The present case of domestic violence between Johnny Depp and the actress Aquaman, Amber Heard, would imply a other celebrity of James Franco. The legal team of Johnny Depp would have wanted to ask James Franco if Amber Heard had visible injuries. All this is due to a video alleged James Franco and Amber Heard spotted together coming out of an elevator in the same building as the penthouse with Johnny Depp, 24 hours after the fight. According to the lawyers of Amber Heard, James Franco lives in the same building and hit the actress Aquaman in the elevator.

Due to recent developments, James Franco has been summoned by the team of Johnny Depp. Now, The Blast is reported that James Franco was asked by the team of Johnny Depp to leave his involvement with the star of Aquaman Amber Heard private if it agrees to a deposition. All this is based on a letter that The Blast was obtained. In the letter, the lawyer of James Franco stated the following:

“I check in with Mr. Franco its availability during the weeks of January 20 or February 10. Please let me know if dates during these weeks don’t work for you. Please also provide me with an estimate of the time each party will need for the interview. Before agreeing to appear, we ask that an order of protection regarding the confidentiality to be recorded by the Court, which contains, among other provisions, the following items: the transcript will not be used for purposes other than the litigation; if a portion of the transcript is submitted to the Court, it must be submitted under seal; any party may discuss the fact that the deposition of Mr. Franco is or has been made with a third party or any other person, including the press; no party may discuss the testimony of Mr. Franco and / or transcription with (or show a part of the transcript) to a third party or any other person, including the press; and if a party violates the confidentiality provisions this part is liable for damages (an amount which we can discuss). “

The conceptual art of the Batmobile, “Titans” shows different designs of the vehicle’s iconic Batman

After his brief appearance in the episode last week, concept art of the Batmobile of the Titans has been released and reveals different versions of the vehicle’s iconic Batman.

The last episode of Titans has revealed a brief first glimpse of a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson was in the Batcave via flashback. The final version of the Batmobile in the universe of the Titans seems to be inspired from Batman 89 and the animated series. Conceptual art has been published and the initial designs were apparently inspired by numerous versions of the Batmobile on different media. You can check out the concept art below:

The series continues this week with the episode titled “Asylum” and you can read the synopsis official below!

When The Messenger (star invited recurrent REED BIRNEY) reveals that the biological mother of Rachel is alive and is owned by the Organization in a mysterious psychiatric facility, Rachel is determined to save it. But once inside, the Titans face their vulnerabilities and their deepest fears.

Performers guests: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series starring Brenton Thwaites in the role of Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop in Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft in the role of Rachel Roth / Raven, and Ryan Potter in Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now available exclusively on the DC Universe.