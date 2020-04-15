James Gunn class Iron Man and Thor MCU Movie Trilogies

The director of Guardians of the Galaxy James Gunn has classified Iron man and Thor trilogies in the film world Marvel. Since the kick-off with Iron Man by Jon Favreau in 2008, the MCU has grown to include 23 films in total. In the saga overall Infinity, the MCU has included mini-franchises trilogies for Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Captain America (Chris Evans). Although the history of Thor will be continued in Thor: Love and Thunder, the series Iron Man and Captain America are completed – for the moment.

As for Gunn, he is best known for having directed Guardians of the Galaxy and the sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. More recently, he directed the movie DC The Suicide Squad, which should be out in 2021. Gunn will then Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 despite the dismissal and then rehire for the position, in the past due tweets to be inappropriate. Although his own trilogy MCU has not yet been completed, he turned to Twitter to give his opinion on two other mini-franchise of Marvel Studios.

Recently, Gunn has retweeted an article by the actor Ben Schwartz on his trilogies favorites like Back to the Future and Indiana Jones. Gunn has tweeted that his movies Iron Man favorite are classified in this order: Iron Man, Iron Man 3 and Iron Man 2. As for the trilogy, Thor, he sorted them in this order: Thor: Ragnarok, Thor and Thor: The Dark World.

Not only the director has classified these two trilogies, but it has also categorized the movies American Pie and The Bourne. American Pie was listed in the same order as the trilogy of Iron Man and the Bourne series corresponds to the classification of the trilogy Thor. The classification of Gunn trilogies, Iron Man and Thor can match the classification of some fans, while others may disagree. Fans of Marvel speak certainly about the movies MCU, making even pass Iron Man 3 on Twitter in the last month in the context of a discussion on the worst movie MCU.

Of course, the director is no stranger to giving his opinion on movies on the social networks, whether they are controversial or not. In the course of the weekend, Gunn has also shared a list of suites from films that, according to him, are better than the originals, which may have been inspired by the discussion of trilogies, Iron Man and Thor. As he is currently working on a suite of Suicide Squad of David Ayer, and the third film in its own trilogy, MCU, fans may be more interested in the classification of his films in their own franchises. They will be able to discover in the years to come, but for now, fans can revisit the Iron man and Thor Trilogies MCU and to decide their own ranking.

Source: James Gunn / Twitter