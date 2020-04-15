James Gunn class Iron Man, Thor, American Pie and Bourne Trilogies

James Gunn has unveiled his personal ranking for the trilogies, Iron Man and Thor. The Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. The director of 2 went on Twitter to kill some time during the quarantine, which has led him to share his opinions on the suites, among others. In this case, we learn his feelings on some of the movies most loved by the film world Marvel.

It all started when the star of Sonic the Hedgehog, Ben Schwartz, shared his ranking of the trilogy Back to the Future, which, according to him, will of 1, 3, 2. James Gunn was then decided to intervene and revealing that he felt that the movies of Iron Man touched down in the in the same way. As for Thor, he thinks it is a little different. Here’s what Gunn had to say.

“That said, Iron Man and American Pie have been doing this (1,3,2). Films Bourne and Thor go 3,1,2.

From the trilogy’s solo Robert Downey Jr., James Gunn thinks that the Iron Man 2008 director Jon Favreau, who launched the MCU, is the best of the group. Gunn does will probably not have a lot of arguments. Then, he thinks it’s Iron Man 3 to Shane Black, who is something of a film division. Finally, we have Iron Man 2, which is considered quite often as an intermediate input in the MCU overall. Not for nothing, but he thinks that the movies American Pie go to American Pie, American Wedding and American Pie 2.

As for Thor, it’s a little different. James Gunn believes that the hit of Taika Waititi, 2017: Thor: Ragnarok is the best of the group. Once again, I will likely not be a lot of resistance among the fanbase on this one. Then comes the Thor original Kenneth Branagh, who was one of the entries of phase 1 of the MCU, which introduced us to Chris Hemsworth as the god of thunder, followed, unsurprisingly, by Thor: The Dark World, which is widely regarded as one of the worst, if not the worst film MCU to this day.

Once again, just for the sake of posterity, Gunn thinks that this is going to The Bourne Ultimatum, The Bourne Identity and The Bourne Supremecy when it comes to the franchise as Jason Bourne Matt Damon. By coincidence, Damon appeared briefly in Thor: Ragnarok in a cameo memorable at the beginning of the film as Loki in a room describing the events of The Dark World Asgard.

James Gunn, meanwhile, is busy in post-production on his adaptation of DC Comics ‘ The Suicide Squad, which has finished filming and is on track to arrive in theaters next summer. After that, he will return to the MCU to direct the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which still has no release date, but should be part of the plans of phase 5 of Marvel Studios. Please do not hesitate to consult by yourself the publication of the Twitter of James Gunn.

Writer of various things on the Internet (mainly films) since 2013. A great lover of movie popcorn. A great fan of James Bond, Marvel and Star Wars. Has a cat extremely big named Buster and always buy the CD. I have my reasons.