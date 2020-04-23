James Gunn confirms a death in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, who is going to die? – JAPANFM

– Advertising –

Guardians of the Galaxy is an upcoming movie in the MCU. The film is directed by James Gunn, who has already directed the two parties. The developer has been active on his social media accounts. It was recently revealed that a character could die in the third volume of the film.

The guardians of the galaxy 3 in the following

The director has recently organized a session of QnA on its handle Insta. A fan asked him that someone would die in the next volume? Gunn said yes as an answer, but James has not revealed who it was.

He has even talked about a fourth film. The filmmaker said that he planned to make a trilogy from the beginning if the first worked. He stated that he had no intention of making a fourth film.

Guardians of the characters from Galaxy 3

Volume two had the death of a member popular. It was Yondu played by Michael Rooker. He was a father, a figure of Peter Quill / Star-Lord has raised. His emotional seen for the last time with Quill saying, ” It may have been your father, my boy, but this is not your dad “, has broken the hearts of many fans of Marvel and Guardians.

Gunn revealed earlier that Guardians of The Galaxy Vol 3 was currently expected despite the pandemic of sars coronavirus. Many of the other Marvel movies of phase four have progressed. The director even mentioned that he knew the release date of the movie.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 release Date and distribution

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Vin Diesel as Groot and Dave Batista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Pom Klementieff as Mantis and others. The film would also be Elizabeth Debicki in the role of Ayesha and could mark the debut of Adam Warlock in the MCU. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 would be released in 2021 or 2022.

