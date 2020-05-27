James Gunn is in favor of Ayer Cut Suicide Squad

Without any doubt, the official launch of the Justice League Snyder Cut has brought to the conversation the existence of the cup yesterday around the controversial Suicide Squad (2016). To attend to a possible justification of the characters in the next year by the hand of James Gunnit is he, who is expressed on the social networks to support the launch of the material filmed by her colleague David yesterday.

It all started with a curious visitor, who posed the following question to the director of Guardians of the Galaxy: Would you be against leaving the cup of David Ayer’s Suicide Squad? Do you think that this could undermine your movie, or you help you interested in it or have no effect?

@JamesGunn would you be against an exit from the cup of David Ayer’s Suicide Squad? Do you think that it would hurt your film or would be interested in it or would not have any effect anyway? Louis City (@CardVillen) may 26, 2020

Immediately, the filmmaker was in favor of any creative decision that could be taken at the time by David Ayer and Warner Bros. “It would be nice with all that David Ayer and Warner Bros. would want to launch, no problem “he has answered.

After this, her response has prompted David Ayer himself, to thank him for his support and to show his enthusiasm for The Suicide Squad (2021). James, I really appreciate it, but this is still taking place. You are a good person and you do not lie. I look forward to seeing your version of these characters. You are a great filmmaker “.

I feel the same thing for you, man. 🙌 – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) may 27, 2020

It is a mystery if, at any time, we will see the version of the director of Suicide Squad on HBO Max, a platform that, incidentally, made its debut today in the United States. A few days ago, David Ayer has not only confirmed its existence, but has also revealed that the film had started with the origin story of the Enchantress (Cara Delevingne).

Based on characters from DC Comics, The Suicide Squad is a brand new reboot of the ill-fated Suicide Squad (2016). On this occasion, the director used 24 celebrities to shape the team. Among them, the return of Margot Robbie like Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller and Joel Kinnaman in his role of Rick Flag. We also have the support of Idris Elba, John Cena, Taika Waititi, the winner of mexico’s Ariel, Joaquín Cosío and many others.

The Suicide Squad arrives in cinemas in the 6 August 2021.