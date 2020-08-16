James Gunn Promises ‘Something Special’ in DC FanDome Panel Preview

A sneak peek of the DC FanDome The Suicide Squad panel has James Gunn teasing an unique shock for those that listen.

The Suicide Squad supervisor James Gunn teased “something unique” for the movie’s online DC FanDome panel in a brand-new sneak peek for the occasion.

“In simply one week join me & & the actors of The Suicide Squad at DC FanDome for a preview of our movie & & to see that’s that!” he created onTwitter “Hope to see you there! Add us currently to your routine at DCFanDome.com.” The sneak peek includes video footage from the panel– which will certainly broadcast reside on Saturday,Aug 22 at 3:00 p.m. ET complied with by repetitions at 11:00 p.m. ET and also on Sunday,Aug 23 at 7:00 a.m. ET– and also consists of short video footage of celebrities Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, John Cena, Pete Davidson, Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Peter Capaldi, Sean Gunn and also extra.

According to the DC FanDome Frequently Asked Question’s web page, all the panels are being dealt with as “real-time” occasions and also will just stream at those particular times. That implies that if you can not view the occasion when it initially broadcasts at 3:00 p.m. ET or both repetition discussions, you will certainly not have the ability to see the panel at a later day (unless, certainly, DC submits it to YouTube or a various system). “I f you do not view it throughout the 1 day, you will certainly miss it,” the website checks out.

The on the internet celebrations start 1 p.m. ET with a Wonder Woman 1984 panel including celebrities Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig and also Pedro Pascal and also director/co-writer/producerPatty Jenkins Other flicks that will certainly have a visibility consist of The Flash, Black Adam, Aquaman, Shazam! and also The Batman Zack Snyder will certainly additionally organize a panel for HBO Max’s upcoming Zack Snyder’s Justice League and also is anticipated to debut the movie’s initial main trailer throughout the 25-minute discussion.

On the TELEVISION side of points, celebrities from The Flash, Black Lightning, Pennyworth, Legends of Tomorrow, Doom Patrol, Superman & & Lois, Lucifer, Titans, Young Justice, Stargirl, Batwoman and also Harley Quinn will certainly all be making a look.

Written and also routed by James Gunn, The Suicide Squad celebrities Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Joaquin Cosio, Nathan Fillion, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Jennifer Holland, Idris Elba and alsoMichael Rooker The movie shows up in cinemas onAug 6, 2021.

