James Gunn reveals a first information

The choice of the good film music is a very serious matter for the director of the three The Guardians of the Galaxy. James Gunn has responded to the many fans of the saga that made him incessantly the same application on the original soundtrack of his blockbusters. The filmmaker has revealed the song he was asked most often and the reasons why he does not use it ever. Nor in the ears of Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), or in the background of a fight : never.

The soundtracks feature films of James Gunn, are known to be particularly sought after. In The Guardians of the Galaxythey are almost also known that the films themselves, the playlists Awesome Mix (Vol.1 and Vol 2.) gathering millions of views on Youtube.

On August 30, 2019, a user commented on a tweet from James Gunn saying “You’d better use Dancing in the Moonlight in the Vol.3 [of[desGuardians of the Galaxy, editor’s note]or I swear to you that I’m really going to me rebel“. The Tweet has not gone unnoticed by the producer, which spoke once for all on the subject.

“This is BY FAR the song I am asked to include the more often. And this is precisely the reason for which I’ll never use. I prefer to give people things that they want but which they do not expect, rather than what they ask for”, he replied.

In another tweet, he explained that there were hundreds of songs that he had wanted to include in his films without the power : “I have tried many songs ofAlice Cooperof Queen, T-Rex and Stevie Wonder for example, but I’ve never found the perfect moment. Same for Hall & Oates, in the Vol. 2“, he revealed, before recalling the importance of music in all of his films.

“If I used all the songs that I’d better use’ otherwise ‘someone is révoltera’ (“will riot” in English), my tapes would be 30,000 hours“concluded the director of the nextThe Suicide Squad and the Guardians of the Galaxy, to conclude the debate.

