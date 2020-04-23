James Gunn speaks out on The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

James Gunn recently held a question and answer session on Instagram, since he too was in the containment due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

The fan questions have naturally turned around “The Suicide Squad“, for which shooting is finished and is currently in post-production, and the third” Guardians of the Galaxy “which will be released in the course of the next year.

Fans asked him questions on the classification of a ” Squad “, asking if the film will be rated R, the filmmaker responds : “It is necessary to wait and see. “

If the film is expected in August 2021, James Gunn promises that a preview will be published a little later in the year.

Asked to choose between Harley Quinn and The Joker, Gunn said he preferred to write about Harley, the character of Margot Robbie, for the new film because she is so well-defined :

“Oh, I love the Joker, but Harley is one of my favorite characters among those I have written. In fact, this is probably my comic book character favorite, whose personality was well-defined before I write to the screen. It is a companion amazing to have when you wrote his actions and dialogues crazy. Did I already say that I LOVE it ?”

The director confirmed that the film will take place in 2021, the year when the film comes out. Because of this, the events will take place after those of “Birds of Prey”.

To return to the ” Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 “, James Gunn points out that the idea was always ” to do a trilogy if the first film was well received. Also, there is still nothing concrete regarding the plans for after the third part of the trilogy. There “has no plan to make it a fourth”, he said.