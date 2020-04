The producer is the flagship of the saga of the Guardians of the Galaxy and soon the movie DC “The Suicide Squad “ unveiled via a long tweet the 54 action movies to absolutely watch during the confinement. Of The Matrix (1999), Mission Impossible : Fallout (2018) through films like Revenge of Coralie Fargeat (2018)there are for all tastes ! You have seen in this list ? Which ?

A+ Action Movies to Watch in Quarantine (a thread):

Kung Fu Hustle (2004)

The Matrix (1999)

The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

Die Hard (1988)

Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

JSA: Joint Security Area (2000)

Elite Squad: The Enemy Within (2010)

Lady Vengeance (2005)

(cont’d)— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 17, 2020

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)

Bullitt (1868)

North by Northwest (1959)

The Yellow Sea (2010)

The Raid: Redemption (2012)

Hero (2002)

Night Watch (2004)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Taken (2008)

The Heroic Trio (1993)

The French Connection (1971)

(cont’d)— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 17, 2020

Robocop (1987)

The Killer (1989)

The Legend of Drunken Master (1994)

The Legend (Fong Sai Yuk) (1993)

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

The Villainess (2017)

Revenge (2018)

Crank (2006)

Kingsman: The Secret Service (2015)

Escape from New York (1981)

(cont’d)— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 17, 2020

Battle Royale (2000)

Full Contact (1992)

Oldboy (2005)

Thunderball (1965)

La Femme Nikita (1990)

Leon: The Professional (1994)

Magnum Force (1973)

Speed (1994)

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

’71 (2014)

Payback (theatrical cut) (1999)

Equilibrium (2002)

John Wick (2014)

(cont’d)— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 17, 2020