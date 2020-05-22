James Gunn unveils superhero movie favorite

James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad, and knows the world of super-heroes more than the common mortal. So naturally, when he gives his opinion, people listen more carefully than others. He explained why “Spider-Man : New Generation” was his superhero movie favorite.

The cinema of super-heroes became very popular, everyone will have his or her favorite movies. It must be said that the genre, which is dominated by the MCU, has given birth to some great works in its history. During the challenge #30DayFilmChallenge on Twitter, director James Gunn has revealed that his favorite film in this category was the awesome Spider-Man : New Generation released in 2018 on our screens. An animated version of the adventures of Man-Spider carried out by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey and Rodney Rothman, which is quite remote and atypical compared to what is seen in the expanded universe of Marvel with Tom Holland.

A compliment for a film already loved

Hailed at its output, Spider-Man : New Generation has been noted for its originality, because it has several versions of the heroes in the same adventure. A broth of creativity as beautiful visually as modern and smart in the background. It is not surprising that James Gunn quote, even if there are several other candidates who would have been entitled to this place. It is also a beautiful walking nose at what we now see at the cinema, where everyone prefers to go through the live cinema to adaptations of comics so that it is possible to do amazing things in the field of animation. Although Spider-Man is in the MCU, this version has nothing to do with the plans of Disneyit was made at Sony, which holds the basic rights to the character.

James Gunn would be able to play corporate quoting a film in the MCU or in DC (he is the only director who has worked in both camps) but his honesty is usually always. We love it for that, he never hides behind the opinions of warm and dares to express his tastes. Here, for once, he quoted a Spider-Man : New Generation that has been covered with praise. This new compliment from an industry actor worshipped by the followers of the genre goes even more erect this magnificent piece of cinema in the top of the basket of the films of super-heroes.

It is hoped that the following is scheduled for 7 October 2022 on the screens americans will be of the same ilk !