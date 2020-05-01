“James Harden ? It is stupid and ridiculous “

Full black series to the shooting, James Harden doesn’t find the target, as evidenced by his last game ended on 1/17 from far away. A stubbornness that does not endorse a Charles Barkley, who took on the case of the bearded and Rockets.

If Russell Westbrook proved a massive hit in the beginning of the year 2020, we can not say the same thing to a James Harden in a massive failure with his shot. With 5 defeats in 6 games, the Rockets are also off form and have dropped to 6th place in the West, while the quartet of head taking the lead.

If The Beard is trying to correct the focus in training after the games, the problem in Houston seems to be deeper, and it could pose a problem in view of the playoffs.

When Harden is suffering from afar, it has a tendency to be stubborn, then he has already proven that he possessed a panel offensive larger. A trend little taste of Charles Barkley, who has released the sulfateuse on the board Inside the NBA :

I just think if you reach 1 on 17, this is just stupid. For example, if you’re at 1/10, you should say : “I’m going to stop taking the three points “. It is simply ridiculous.

You understand that, the caption is not gone through four paths and has strongly criticized this obsession for the 3 points.

Sir Charles went even further by attacking the game system Houston :

I just think that we need to be more intelligent. Some nights, it doesn’t work, it is necessary to switch to plan B. The Rockets have a plan a, a plan A and a plan… Sometimes, we can’t continue to shoot a 3-if it is not good.

A criticism addressed to Mike D’antoni ? Without a doubt, but, one thing is for sure, the coach and the superstar, are at the center of the storm these past few weeks. Often criticized as the coach of the Rockets to focus exclusively on his game around the bearded, and despite the galleys, the former tactician of the Suns refuses an adjustment.

Of course, James Harden has already proven time and again his talent by far. However, with a player like Russell Westbrookthe team has a plan B and, in the evenings, where it doesn’t fit, the MVP 2018 should focus on other aspects of the game where he excels. In short, it is complicated in Texas at this time.

Mike D’antoni will therefore soon have to find solutions less dependent on a bearded man who tries to find the pattern, or let pass the storm and continue to allow him to baste in his own way.

Charles Barkley did not go by four paths and has begun to Harden and the Rockets. A criticism quite just, which seeks a profound pain in Houston, it is necessary to correct in order to avoid a new disappointment in the spring…