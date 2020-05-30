James Harden “skinny” ? it’s going to change everything for Houston, according to Perkins

Kendrick Perkins is known for her retraining as a consultant. His opinions are very decided, wrongly as rightly, are often unnoticed. A sort of worthy heir of Charles Barkley even if this last has calmed down a bit with time and experience. Recently, it has been noted for his anti-Warriors. For him, the Dubs of the last five years are not part of the best teams in history. Kendrick Perkins also took the side of James Harden when it came to compare it with Stephen Curry. Champion 2008 with Boston has also benefited to evoke the bearded man and his new body let go of a dozen kilos.

“I am delighted to see that James has spent his time wisely during the pandemic, and that he has not hung out with his buddies Lil Baby and Meek Mill. James was in the lab and it will be dangerous. We are talking about one of the guys the most prolific in terms of scoring… he has lost weight and he is dedicated to the task ? It will be dangerous. He will make the Rockets a favorite for the title if the season resumes”

See James Harden transformed physically is exciting. His cross, his step-back are going to become even more sharp. If it happens to take the other, can become a leader, he has clearly turned a corner. In addition, this interruption of almost five months (if the date fixed by the NBA was made official) will distribute the cards. Houston is going to have a training camp of several weeks to shape its mega small-ball. More than a few matches of the regular season. So if the mayonnaise takes, the Texans could be a team to avoid in the playoffs.