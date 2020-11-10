JAMES MCVEY OF THE VAMPS OPENED UP ABOUT HIS SEXUALITY, EXPLAINING WHY HE IS ATTRACTED TO “DIFFERENT GENDERS”

James McVey revealed that he is “ attracted to different genders “, talking about his sexuality in an interview with Attitude Magazine.

The Vamps guitarist is officially engaged to his longtime girlfriend Kirstie Brittain, after asking for her hand in early 2019.

View this post on Instagram My girls ❤️🌞 A post shared by James McVey (@jamesmcvey) on May 30, 2020 at 10:32am PDT

Last August they postponed their marriage due to the covid-19 pandemic and the 27-year-old has now said that he is looking forward to marrying her but also that he has recently realized that he can be attracted to other people, albeit not always in a romantic or passionate way.

” There are several elements – it may not always be a sexual thing, for example – but you can really, really admire someone, like someone, value someone and find them attractive in a way, ” he explained on the pages of the magazine.

” Sometimes I see men and I say to myself, ‘He is so attractive’ and I feel attracted to them in a certain way. It does not necessarily mean that I want to marry that person or sleep with that person, but you can have tendencies and want to do it “.

He then described these feelings as ” really open ” because it allows him to be honest about what he feels.