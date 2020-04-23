James would head the black list of outputs of the Real Madrid

The president of Real Madrid, Florentino Perez, in communion with the coach, Zinedine Zidane, plan a romp in the payroll for next season and they would have leaked the names of players who would look for his output, including James Rodriguez.

The cucuteño, who has not been able to gain a foothold in the Real Madrid under the command of ‘Zidane’, following the global economic crisis that was caused by the Coronavirus has lost value in the market and today would be around more than thirty million euros. Therefore, it would be one of the main chips to leave the campus that has the control of the French.

James Rodríguez trained, differentiated by the second day followed in Real Madrid Getty Images

Next to James would have other heavyweights of the team. Gareth Bale has not had a good relationship with Zidane, Marcelo who seems to be being completed the cycle with the more times champion of Europe and Luka Modric who, with the white t-shirt, even got the Golden Ball.

Next to the great names of Real Madrid current, also they would leave the club: Lucas Vázquez, Mariano Diaz, Brahim Diaz, Alvaro Odriozola, Jovic, Militao, and Areola.