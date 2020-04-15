Jamie Dornan defends the video Imagine Gal Gadot

2020-04-10 07:30:06

Jamie Dornan has defended his participation in the video “ Imagine ” Gal Gadot, stating that the actress was just trying to do a good thing.

Jamie Dornan has defended his participation in the video “ Imagine ” Gal Gadot.

The actor of 37 years was one of the many celebrities who have sung “Imagine” of John Lennon in the video starry Gadot, for the purpose of lifting the spirits of those affected by Covid-19, but the celebrities preferred have been criticised for singing seriously for not having “any good” so that the world is facing a global recession.

Speaking on the podcast “Tea With Me”, Jamie said: “It is a fun thing. Not being on social networks, I was not really aware of the negative reaction, but some classmates have made me understand quite quickly. It was early in the process of locking. Gal, who has arranged this with Kristen Wiig.

“Kristen and I have done a film together last summer which should be out this summer on July 31, but who knows what will happen. We got along well. I would do anything for her – this is how I think of it. I was the biggest fan of it before anyway. Such a genius. Then Kristen sent a text message, ‘My friend Lag and I try to arrange this thing to boost the morale of the people.’ ”

Jamie said that he had immediately agreed to do it because it seemed like a “nice thing to do”.

However, he admitted that he could understand why this bothered so many people.

He explained: “I’m going to tell you what the problem was. I literally made mine in the toilet of my home … Very clearly, some people had escaped in their secondary residence. There is too much area in the background, too many beautiful trees swaying in the background, clearly in front of a ocean, this kind of madness. I was fully aware every time I did, to make it normal. ”

It was also revealed that Kristin had sent him a text message after the backlash to tell him that he was sorry to have involved and that he had defended Gal to have mounted the video.

Jamie said: “Listen. Break all, it is a well-known, successful, and beautiful, that I have never met her, but everyone that I know says that she is charming and she wants to be good and kind. She was trying to do something good and nice and I just did nail it. I just let me lead, but listen, what are we going to do. ”

Keywords: Jamie Dornan, Gal Gadot, Kristen Wiig

Return to the flow

.