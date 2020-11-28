JAMIE DORNAN THINKS BACK TO “50 SHADES”: BAD REVIEWS AND CRAZY MESSAGES FROM FANS

Two years after the release of the latest film in the sexiest film franchise ever, Jamie Dornan looks back on his Fifty Shades days in a new interview with Variety, revealing some truly surreal backstory.

The 38-year-old actor, who is currently promoting his upcoming film Wild Mountain Thyme, spoke to Variety about the bad reviews of the films and, more importantly, a crazy email he received from a fan of the franchise.

Jamie said someone once sent him ” a collage of photographs of a child ” and a direct note to Christian Gray :

” He said it was my son and my wife should have known I have this 7-year-old boy. I think he was trying to say that the baby was mine and Dakota Johnson’s, that we had this baby while we were making the first Fifty Shades movie. It piqued our interest, let’s say. It was a bit strange. ”

Here’s what else he shared:

On how Fifty Shades made him a movie star, despite the negative reviews:

” The thing I’m probably most famous for is a monstrously successful franchise that hasn’t been loved by critics. It’s a weird thing to get into those movies to know you’re going to be part of a franchise that’s likely to make so much money and be negatively reviewed because those books made so much money and were really badly reviewed ”

How was reading the negative reviews:

“ I went through a bad phase with Fifty Shades when I read a couple of the really bad reviews, but then I found them funny and let them guide me. One of them was ‘Jamie Dornan has the charisma of oatmeal’, however, some people like oatmeal so I thought it was pretty tough. I remember it stuck with me and I don’t even completely disagree with that. ”

How he managed to turn the page after the Fifty Shades franchise :

“ I was ready to turn the page from this crazy chapter of my life. No matter who I was playing, I don’t think I’ll ever want to play a character for more than one movie. I think I’d get really tired of this. “