Jamie Foxx reacts to the presentation of Kanye West ! • RAPRNB

The announcement of the nomination of Kanye West for the presidential elections of the united states has caused many to react, including a certain Jamie Foxx !



This is not the 1st time he talked about it but it was still a great surprise. Kanye West has announced the 4 of July (national holiday american) standing as a candidate for the presidential elections of 2020 while the elections will be held in the month of November. An announcement that sparked numerous reactions on social networks, in the media and among celebrities from all over the world. If some have believed that it was a joke or a new diatribe from a friend of Kanye, all this is confirmed by the catch words of You in the magazine Forbes. Among the celebrities who responded, Elon Musk has openly supported when others were not at all shown of the same opinion…

Now we must realize the promise of the united states by trust in God, the unification of our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the united States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

ALSO READ: Kanye West is going to install the plants Yeezy in Wyoming

Jamie Foxx does not support

Stephen Jackson is one of the 1st to go against the current. The NBA star has returned to posting on his account of Instagram a tweet from Dj Hed, he is worried about the dangers of the choice from the celebrities to the white house. The latter writes : “I did not vote for these celebrities who have never been in politics… If you want to hire a plumber to work on the power lines of your house, why are you going to vote this way ? The obsession of the united states with the celebrity is the end of it all“. But Stephen was not happy to re-publish the message from the Dj Hed, who has accompanied his thought. He recalled that the husband of Kim Kardashian was a close relative of the Trumpet in the nickname of “Kanye Trump“and explains that he is tired of the dealing “clowns“and “you idiot”… Continues with the hashtags that show your involvement in the movements that have affected the united States, between the cases of racism and police killings : #justiceforgeorgefloyd and #justiceforbreonnataylor.

Your post has been “liked” more than 90 000 times, and among these people, one can find the old mate Yeezy : Jamie Foxx and Drake. With Jamie Foxx, they all had the 2 have worked together in the decade of 2000 in the song Gold Seeker that has been a great success. The actor, singer and comedian has even commented on the publication by writing : “You’re right !!! We do not have time for this shit“. But even if Kanye can count on supporters such as Elon Musk or even 2 Chainz, all observers are agreed that it is a little late to the show, and that a candidate without a party had very little chance of achieving their goals in the face of the functioning of the system that is designed to see if the confrontation of the history-making matches. Remember that the rapper who must register as a candidate for the presidential elections, has to collect a number of signatures of support across the united States and has already lost this step in 6 States… to be continued…