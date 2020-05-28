Jamie Lynn could have been in the saga !

In an interview given to Better Together, Jamie Lynn, sister of Britney Spears said that she had failed to play in Twilight !

While the Twilight saga came to an end in 2012, this last does more than talk to her. Recently, Jamie Lynn, sister of Britney Spears has also shared that she had bankrupt starred alongside Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

During the confinement, the writer of Twilight, Stephenie Meyer, has also confided that she was going to pull out a brand new book. Entitled ” Midnight Sun “, the latter will tell the story of the point of view of Edwardthe vampire, in a relationship with Bella, the human.

In an interview with “Good Morning America” and the author of Twilight has entrusted to you : “I am very excited to announce, finally, the release of “Midnight Sun”, on 4 August. It is a period crazy at this time “ .

She had also added : “I was not sure if this is the ideal time to get out of this book, but some of you have waited for so long, it does not seem fair to make you wait longer” .

Jamie Lynn has discovered the script of Twilight before all the world

This is not the only new amazing fans that have learned about Twilight. In an interview given to Better Together, the issue of Maria Menounos, Jamie Lynn has made revelations.

She said that after Zoey 101, she read the script for a vampire movie. The young woman revealed : “Right after I finished Zoey, there were a lot of opportunities … there was a certain vampire movie that was going to happen … “ .

The sister of Britney Spears has also added : “I was not offered role or something like that. But I’ve read the script and I was going to try one of these films. I said to myself ‘I’m not going to not to play a vampire in my first film !’

She concluded : “‘This is so stupid ! People will see me as a vampire !?’ It just shows what I knew. This kind of things, just laugh” .

