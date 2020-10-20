Jamie Lynn Spears auditioned for ‘Twilight’ while pregnant

The 16-year-old actress didn’t know she was expecting her first child when she auditioned.

Jamie Lynn Spears was expecting a role in the ‘Twilight’ vampire movie franchise when she found out she was going to be a teenage mother.

The singer and actress were only 16 years old when she became pregnant with her daughter Maddie and had to put a stop to her career.

And she reveals that she had auditioned for Twilight just before learning she was pregnant.

“They (the officers) had to force me (to audition),” Spears tells Nylon. “I remember thinking, ‘They’re all crazy. I don’t want to play a vampire. That is so stupid. Why do that?’ But I went and read for that role. “

“I remember sitting in this little room, and I think Lily Collins was there, and I felt very sick. Little did I know, I was pregnant. “

Spears hasn’t revealed which part she auditioned for, but Twilight did become a box office hit, starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.