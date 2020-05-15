Jamie Lynn Spears : daughter Maddie, miracle and saved thanks to a priest

On February 3, 2017, Jamie Lynn Spears has lived through the worst day of his life. On this day, the sister of Britney Spears has nearly lost her eldest daughter Maddie to be the victim of a accident quad. The little girl had been ejected violently into a lake. Inert, the little girl no longer gave any sign of life the arrival of relief. Interviewed by Maria Menounos, singer of country music told in detail what that terrible day when she thought her daughter was dead. “We dived and we were able to save it. When we finally managed to get out of the water… and that the first responders have arrived, we thought that it was a part of. We thought we had lost our daughter“she said with emotion, before adding : “At that time, I’ve felt everything you can feel, I think, the worse. There is nothing worse than watching your child and just feel that you have failed. And I didn’t want it to think that I couldn’t save it. She wouldn’t respond to anything“.

God has given me the blessing to return to me my girl

Admitted to an intensive care unitthe state of the small girl seems to be desperate. Upset, Jamie then made a call to a priest to save his daughter. The wife of Jamie Watson says : “He went to him, put the oil and read the rites, and she sat up and began to kick, and his hands began to move. It was our first sign that she was there.“

The output of this nightmare, the mom of Maddie (12 years) and Ivey (2 years) never see the life as before since this accident. Grateful, she reveals : “I faced my worst fear now. What can I mess up or do wrong that will be as horrible as that ? Nothing. There’s nothing there. God has given me the blessing to return me my daughter. I lost it and I’ve recovered… so I have no excuses. I received the best blessing possible. I do not have the right to lose a day on this earth to complain or to be ungrateful.“