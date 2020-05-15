Jamie Lynn Spears, in tears, remembers the accident that nearly killed her daughter Maddie

Jamie Lynn Spears spoke with much emotion of the terrible accident that almost cost the life of his daughter three years ago. A memory still painful.

Some memories remain etched. Jamie Lynn Spears appeared in a program hosted by Maria Menounos on Thursday 14 may 2020. The young 29 year old woman was referred to the terrible accident of her daughter Maddie (12 years old in June), which occurred three years ago.

The girl was on the quad with all the safety measures possible when the vehicle is dropped in a pond. “We dipped and we were unable to save her. When we finally managed to get out of the water and I saw it and that the first responders took her, we thought she was a part of. We thought we had lost our daughter”, is sadly remembered the sister of Britney Spears. “At that moment, I felt everything we can feel, I think, the worse”, she continued.

“There’s nothing worse”

She pauses to wipe away a few tears. “There is nothing worse than to look at his child and feel that we have lost “, she regretted. Despite his immense dismay, Jamie Lynn Spears fought to the end and tried to show himself strong. “I didn’t want it to think that I could not save her, that I wasn’t trying to save it. This was my greatest concern”, she added. The fire department came in an emergency and took his pulse, Maddie had been transported by airplane to the nearest hospital. Then separated from her daughter, Jamie was more frightened than ever. “It didn’t look good. It did not and so it does not feel good to us,” she said.

So she had the idea to call a priest to come and pray and give her support, valuable assistance. “He put oil on his head, read him the rites, he (…) began to kick, his hands were beginning to all catch”, she told. The hope began to be reborn. “It was the first sign that she was there”. A few days later, Maddie was discharged from hospital and this experience was no more than a bad memory.

“I have faced my worst fear”

A painful moment that Jamie Lynn Spears, who is also the mother of a small Ivey (born April 2018) is not close to forget. “I have faced my worst fear. What can there be worse ? Nothing. There’s nothing there. God has blessed me visiting my daughter. I lost it and I found it”, she acknowledged. Describing this experience as the moment the strongest that it has been able to live, she will not spend a day to complain and not show gratitude.

Last February, the young mother had thought of “the anniversary of the miracle” by sharing a photo of her daughter on her hospital bed. “Maddie is not only remained with us, it is completely restored,” she wrote proudly.

