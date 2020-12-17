CELEBRITIES

Jamie Spears will give “fierce protection” to her daughter Britney from those who want to harm her

Posted on

Although he admits that their relationship is damaged, Jamie notes that he loves and misses his daughter very much and will always protect her.

Britney Spears’ father has been getting his daughter’s back, and it seems he can no longer bear to watch the distance between them grow.

Britney’s father, 68, recently sat down with CNN to clarify his dwindling relationship with the artist, admitting they are no longer “on good terms.”

According to Jamie, the last time they spoke was in August, after Britney’s attorney requested that he be removed as guardian.

Yet despite everything, “I love my daughter and I miss her so much. When a family member needs special care and protection, families must step up, as I have done for the last 12 years or more, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally. “

She concluded by saying, “I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with selfish interests and those who seek to harm her or my family.”

