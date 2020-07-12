Janelle Monae wants to embody Tornado in a Marvel movie

Michael Jackson has left us he has already 11 years of age, and although the star remains a source of mystery to his millions of fans, of the passages of his diary have now lifted the veil on his personality to say the least, atypical.

Excerpts from the book “Abs: an Investigation Unprecedented In The Michael Jackson Cover-Up”, written by Dylan Howard, reveal the innermost thoughts of the singer of “Thriller”, particularly in their desire to be “immortal”.

The singer, who was only 50 years old when he died on June 25, 2009, as a result of a heart attack caused by an intoxication of Propofol, also confident that their plans to raise $ 20 million, a week before his death, or even to give concerts with the famous Cirque du Soleil. Michael also states want to sign a contract with the Nike brand and play in the great movies of hollywood. This last ambition seemed to be very important in the eyes of the artist, from their comments also reveal that he wanted to become “the first actor-director-multi-millionaire.”

He writes: “If I don’t focus on the movies, I’m not going to be immortalized.”

It seems, therefore, that Michael was convinced that cinema was the only way he could become a legend.

In addition, the magazine also reveals the paranoia that the star was regularly the victim shortly before his death.

We can read: “sometimes I fear that someone is trying to kill me. There are unpleasant people everywhere. They want to destroy me and take me to my company. The system wants to kill me for my catalog… I was not going to sell.”

About the strengths that reveal an artist tormented by his fame and haunted by thoughts of a most negative way, to kilometers of distance of the singer, full of energy, in which the public remembers mainly.