Janice Creyke 1944 2020, notices, death, necrologie, obituary

Obituary of Janice Creyke

Janice Elaine Creyke (Kelly)

Born July 11th, 1944 in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba.

Passed away unexpectedly at home Sunday April 19, 2020 at the age of 75.

Survived by her loving husband and best friend of 58 years; Melvin Herbert Creyke.

Cherished mom, adored by her daughters Kelly Creyke and Angie Creyke-Russett.

Loving grandmother of Mandy Marie McCormick, Melanie-Jan (MJ) Sullivan, Cody Russett (Amanda Reynolds) and Jade Russett. Great Grandma to Austin McCormick (Yawns Haaima), Owen Coe and Bo Sullivan Hobbs. Great-Great-Grandma to Cameron McCormick and his soon to be brother “Baby McCormick”.

Beloved baby sister to Beverley Barber (the late Doug) of Portage la Prairie, MB and Gail Engelmeyer (Russ) of Comox, BC, sister-in-law to Cyril Creyke (Donna) of Portage la Prairie, MB and Carol Garnham (the late Ronnie). Loving aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Our hero… our yellow rose… welcomed into the arms of Jesus. He truly received a saint in our eyes. Our hearts are breaking but we are so grateful for all the time we had with her. We will miss her laugh, her wit, her seamstress skills (seriously), her smile, her hugs and most of all her unwavering, and unconditional love… until we meet again.

We love you for always and eternity.

Private family arrangements by the Boyce Funeral Home Ltd., 138 Daniel Street North, Arnprior.

In lieu of flowers, in memorial donations can be made to the Arnprior & District Humane Society.

1944 2020

Our most sincere sympathies to the family and friends of Janice

Creyke 1944 2020..

boyce funeral home

Death in the City:Arnprior Province: Ontario

view death Janice

Creyke 1944 2020

view mortuary Janice

Creyke 1944 2020

This page archive is a cache that is for the purpose of verification of the licitée of the content of the hyperlink and can be changed in the interval. Go to SOURCE above to go to the original page.