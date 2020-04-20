Jared Kushner, the son-in-law Trump became vice-president bis

Jared Kushner is a quiet man, who prefers to work behind the scenes. But recently he made an appearance alongside a Health professional, at the briefing, televised daily of his father-in-law, Donald Trump. Despite his inexperience, he has been responsible for managing the response to the epidemic of Covid-19. “The president has given me as an instruction to break all the barriers necessary for teams to succeed,” he said at the microphone, explaining that he was doing everything to ” find creative ideas “.

Jared Kushner is the adviser closest to Donald Trump and, since s…