‘Jarhead’ is available to watch on Netflix in America?

Films inspired by real life, Films inspired by books, dramas, drama, military
Date added: may 1, 2020
Instead of fighting, this film focuses on the long days of solitude spent in the war, and the caustic humor soldiers employ to deal with unbearable conditions.
Certificate: R
Language pervasive, some violent images and strong sexual content
Year: 2005
Duration: 2 h 2 min
Audio: English audio Description, English [Original]
Subtitles: English
Director: Sam Mendes
Performers: Jamie Foxx, Jacob Vargas, Dennis Haysbert, Iván Fenyö, Chris Cooper, Evan Jones, Peter Sarsgaard, Jake Gyllenhaal, Brian Geraghty, Lucas Black, Scott MacDonald, Laz Alonso
