‘Jarhead’ is available to watch on Netflix in America?

Films inspired by real life, Films inspired by books, dramas, drama, military

Date added: may 1, 2020

Description:

Instead of fighting, this film focuses on the long days of solitude spent in the war, and the caustic humor soldiers employ to deal with unbearable conditions.

Certificate: R

Language pervasive, some violent images and strong sexual content

Year: 2005

Duration: 2 h 2 min

Audio: English audio Description, English [Original]

Subtitles: English

Director: Sam Mendes

Performers: Jamie Foxx, Jacob Vargas, Dennis Haysbert, Iván Fenyö, Chris Cooper, Evan Jones, Peter Sarsgaard, Jake Gyllenhaal, Brian Geraghty, Lucas Black, Scott MacDonald, Laz Alonso

