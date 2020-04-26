Jarry desperate in the face of its children, it calls the users using

Since the beginning of the confinement, Jarry took the habit to put in scene his children in hilarious videos that make the happiness of his community. But it seems that they have exceeded the bounds… Saturday, April 25, he appealed therefore to the users before deciding on a possible punishment…

Friday, April 10, Jarry published an emotional message in tribute to his father, who died seventeen years ago :” Today, it is 17 years that you are gone to join the angels ! Time does not erase the pain nor the lack ! I love you my dad. “Clearly always marked by this disappearance, the facilitator can nevertheless count on the kids to cheer him up. Since the beginning of the confinement, Jarry has indeed taken the habit of publishing the hilarious protrusions of her twins, Vic and Tim. Thus, after you have negatively judged the humor of their father, they have not challenged the action of the president of the Republic ! The truth comes from the mouth of children it seems…

“Punishment or not ? “

Yes but now, the two terrors seem to be gone too far away… Saturday, April 25, Jarry published a new video on Instagram in which he revealed the amazing gardening which had given his two toddlers. In place of flowers that they had planted a few days ago, the presenter has discovered a hole in clothing dug by his offspring :” No, but that is what you have done with the children ? But it is not possible ! What is that ? Wait, children, dad, he has planted flowers a few days ago with you. You remember, we had set seed, we had put the water in… And there you have it all torn away ! But Why ? Why you have ripped the flowers ? “their request there. “ Because they are not pretty flowers “him they answer in chorus…

” Because they are not pretty flowers ? They had not grown especially… He had to not tear the flowers of my dad… It was funny ? “and the host of laugh nervously made on the positive response of the two rascals. “ Notice to all parents never leave the children 2 minutes or so….Seriously I’m just kidding but I had spent 3 hours to do everything …punishment or not ? “, he asks, does it. ” The happiness of having children at a young age…! Jarry, believe me this serves to make good memories later. No punishment for these little hearts “, timer a user. ” The problem Jarry is that you’ve got to be kidding so the kids may not understand that it is not well. If you beat yourself up that this is a punishment to be informative, made their re-plant the flowers ! Good luck they are too mimi “he prefers to advise another. There is more than just planting !