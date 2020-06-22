Jarry : his great diatribe addressed to the government after the feast of music

Jarry does not have the heart for the party this morning. The comedian, 42 years of age, has discovered that the images of the crowd agglutinated to celebrate the music of this Sunday, June 21. The meetings that have been made from its hinges and for which it has approached the government.

France is going to be reconfinée ? The noise is more persistent after the clusters have been discovered in the four corners of the country in the last few weeks. This renewed epidemic concern at the time of the third stage of the déconfinement – including the reopening of the theatres, of all the sports halls and the mandatory back to school, most of the students – just to be hired. This gradual return to freedom, the French have mainly used this Sunday, June 21, the day of the feast of the parents, but above all, a celebration of the music. Several demonstrations have taken place, without the gestures of the so-called barrier, such as the port of the mask or the social distancing that are met. And that, Jarry has a lot of difficulty digesting it.

Jarry angry

On Twitter this Monday, June 22, the father of two children is out of its hinges. What bothers to Jarry, is the fact thatit is forbidden the exercise of their profession in the scene as a safety measure, when hundreds of people have the right to meet in the street :” Not the right to play with my show, do my job, but thousands of people in the street to celebrate the music of ok ! The government allows this… there is something that I do not understand “he is incensed by complement your message the word” the anger “it reflects the state of mind of a great friend of Arthur. Jarry has fortunately been able to count on the support of the people that is not shy to point the finger at the contradictions in the policy. One of them even referred to the phrase of the clash of the forces of the order of Sibeth Ndiaye, spokesperson for the government. The latter is also silent on the excesses of the previous night. For the time being…