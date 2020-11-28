JASON DERULO AND NUKA TOGETHER IN THE SONG “LOVE NOT WAR (THE TAMPA BEAT)”, ALREADY SMASH ON TIKTOK

Everything Jason Derulo touches becomes a hit on TikTok. This was also the case for “Love Not War (The Tampa Beat)”, a new version of Nuka‘s song enriched with the featuring of the artist.

The song is already a hit on TikTok with more than 23 million videos and 200 billion plays on the famous social network.

The single is accompanied by an official video in which Jason Derulo woo his sweetheart and dance the famous choreography that went viral on TikTok.

It is not the first time that Jason lends his voice in singles that have become very popular on TikTok: he had already done so in “Coño” by Puri x Jhorrmountain and “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” by Jawsh 685.

On the other hand, Derulo is very popular: with 40 million followers on TikTok and 113 million in total, he is the artist with the greatest following on social platforms!