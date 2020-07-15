Jason Derulo evokes the amount of his income on TikTok [Vidéo] • RAPRNB

During an interview, Jason Derulo has spoken about his finances. He returned on several topics, including his admission to TikTok…

While France is déconfinée from the 2 months, the situation appears complicated in the united States, where the pandemic continues unabated. Therefore, a part of the population is still in quarantine. This is the case of the singer Jason Derulo, who gave an interview to a distance to the media Complexfrom the home. The opportunity for him to come back on a range of topics, including his report of the struggle, the Black movement, the Life of Matter, or even its appearance on the chinese social network TikTok. The network, which could, in addition, may be prohibited in France and in the united States, became the new favorite playground of the singerwhere he often posts short videos. He has acquired more than 27 million subscribers on the platform…

TikTok’s worth a lot…

And it is a rumor mad that I had begun to see the light of day on the social networks. In effect, the interpreter of the hit Watcha Say in 2009 be paid not less than $ 75,000 per video postedand published up to 6 per day. During the interview, when the presenter begins to talk with him about TikTok, the singer of 30 years, explained that he loves the platform because it gives you unleash your creativity, and this is what he loves : create. Then comes the question about the money that was going through the application of the favorites of the youth of the world, and the famous rumor… If Jason didn’t want to give the exact amount of their income, said : “I think it is ugly to say how am I going to earn money with it, but it is much more than that. But I’m not going to say how…”. Meanwhile, the singer is very far from the $ 1 million that Dwayne Johnson is done with a post on Instagram, which also explains the life cycle of a post TikTok which is only a couple of hours unlike a post of Instagram…