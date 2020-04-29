Jason Derulo fire, Hailee Steinfeld surprising... Back on the excellent Isle of MTV Malta 2018 ! (REPORT)

It is under a big sun and a small cool breeze that the twelfth edition Isle of MTV we opened its doors. Based in Malta since 2007 after being arrested in several european cities, this event continues to grow year after year. After having seen artists of worldwide fame : Lady Gaga, The Chainsmokers, and MTV has yet again set the bar very high for this new edition. After you have discovered DNCE, The Chainsmokers, Jonas Blue and Scratches live last year at the previous event we had the right to be grooving on the sounds of Jason Derulo, Hailee Steinfeld, Sigala accompanied by Paloma Faith and Ella Eyre, as well as DJs Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike this Wednesday, June 27 !

You have surely been able to see it in our stories, Snapchat and Instagram that we had a very nice day. For those who may have missed it, don’t panic, here’s a summary ! We started the day by meeting with Jason Derulo. Yes yes, MTV, that has very well-received, has not done things by half ! It is all smiles that the american singer has explained to us to be very happy to be part of this unique show for the second time. We then went to the press conference of the event in the presence of all the artists and team MTV. After you have been able to discover Sigala, Paloma Faith and Ella Eyre, it is Hailee Steinfeld that has made its appearance to answer a few questions. Currently on tour with Katy Perry she is a fan, the singer of 21 years has revealed to us to record his debut album, between two film shoots. It has also confirmed to the micro MTV that many of the collaborations will be available ! Hailee Steinfeld has then left his place to Jason Derulo, who has not hesitated to announce the color since it is very relaxed and with a lot of humour, it is presented to the journalists present. It is also with great gratitude and excitement that the singer to share a few words about the event of the day : “We are in the paradise. It is a unique show in an idyllic setting. We need to enjoy every moment here in Malta.”

And it is left for the festivities ! We started the evening with Sigala which made its debut on the main stage at MTV in the heart of the city of Floriana. Because yes, as we told Jason Derulo : Isle of MTV is a great concert, with a wonderful view of the church of Saint Publius. Sigala has captured the attention of the audience from his first song “Cam For Love”. The british DJ is also surrounded by many artists such as Ella Eyre, Fuse ODG and Paloma Faith. Hailee Steinfeld has landed on scene shortly after Sigala. Smiling and solar, the versatile artist has put all his energy into his mise en scene to show the extent of his talents. It has interpreted its numerous tubes which “Love Myself”, “Most Girls” and “Starving”. Actress, singer but also a dancer, the young woman has electrified Malta at a glance.

The public maltese has never shouted that at the moment Jason Derulo appeared on stage in Isle of MTV. The american began his set in great shape with a few dance steps on “Wiggle” . It has also upped the pace of the evening with his famous “Whatcha Say”. Jason has ignited the stage of the event in the space of a few minutes. Without a doubt, Jason Derulo is a performer of incredible ! Totally in his element, the artist managed to really communicate all his energy to the audience by combining dance, song, while putting his band and his dancers in value. It was under a thunder of applause after dancing crowd with his hits “Swalla”, “Talk Dirty To Me”, “Want You To Want Me” as the american leaves the scene.

Isle of MTV closed its doors on the set spectacular Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike : two DJs belgians who were literally set on fire in Malta with their pyrotechnic effects as a scenography major. The two brothers have offered a series of their titles as well as a remix of songs a little more known as “Wonderwall” Oasis or “We Will Rock You” Queen. The public is simply conquered by this evening and we also. If there is one event that it is advisable to begin the summer as it should be it is well-Isle of MTV in Malta. How not to enjoy this little corner of paradise, and the huge party organized by the channel ? In the meantime to discover the programming of next year and then that Britney Spears, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran will pass very soon by the France, you will be able to find this edition 2018 Isle of MTV on August 2, 2018 20: 50 on MTV ! She is not beautiful the life ?