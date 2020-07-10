Jason Derulo reveals the crazy amount that he wins thanks to TikTok

In your account, TikTok, the singer Jason Derulo is followed by almost 28 million people. It was during an interview with Complex that Jason Derulo has chosen to talk about their videos, TikTok and his love for the social network.

The one that says to love the creative aspect that we can find through this platform, has also talked about the money. Because yes, your videos provide a great amount of money to the singer. In effect, said that it was “much more” than $ 75,000 (more than 43 million FCFA) for each video posted on TikTok.

For comparison, Miley Cyrus only has 4.4 million subscribers in TikTok, 6 million of Shakira. Jason Derulo also has more subscribers in the platform of Selena Gomez, whose account is more than 20 million followers.

The singer mixing his passion for music with which he has to TikTok in particular, with the remix sound ultra-popular in the social network. Recently we released the song Wild Love, which works on this principle.