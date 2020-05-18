Jason Mamoa responds to “the” arrival ” of Emilia Clarke !

DC is working on a next phase of Aquaman with Jason Momoa. Emilia Clarke might be in the casting is the fans rejoice.

The DC fans are anxiously waiting for the next chapter of Aquaman. Jason Momoa could play well alongside Emilia Clarke.

In 2018, DC fans have able to follow the adventures of Arthur aka Aquaman. The latter tries to protect his people and unite the world of the earth and of the sea. The first pane has known a big success in the cinema.

In fact, in the first film, Jason Momoa shared the bill with Amber Heard. The actress was put in the skin of Mera and they formed a good duo. So far, DC may well not want the actress to the next pane.

For months now, DC is working on a second movie of Aquaman. Jason Momoa will, therefore, resume his role and everyone is eager to find the man-fish. However, Amber Heard will play surely not at his side.

Rumors announce that DC has returned to Amber Heard because of his accusations against Johnny Depp. As a reminder, the star and his ex are in the midst of the war for months, and they do a lot about them.

Aquaman : the fans already know Emilia Clarke in the role of Mera !

DC will certainly not take the risk to be controversial by giving a role to Amber Heard. Because of this, the fans already know who could play Mera in Aquaman 2. Thus, many expect to see Emilia Clarke in this role.

Emilia Clarke has already played in blockbusters as a Solo artist : A Star Wars Story. Thus, it could well make an appearance in a DC. Also, fans of Game of Thones see very well the meeting between the actress and Jason Momoa.

In fact,there has always been a very great chemistry between Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke. The two actors know each other well because they played together in Game of Thrones. They were even a couple legendary.

Finally, Jason Momoa could be happy to play with Emilia in Aquaman 2. And for good reason, the two stars get along very well and they used to see each other outside of filming. Thus, everyone is hoping this duo for the next DC !

See this publication on Instagram Hhhhmmm 🤔 A publication shared by DC MARVEL RANDOM (@dcmarvel.rdm) the April 14, 2020 at 7 :12 am PDT

Tags : “Game of thrones” – aquaman – aquaman 2 – Aquaman 2022 – Aquaman-release date – Aquaman DC – aquaman jason momoa – Emilia Clarke – Emilia Clarke aquaman – Emilia Clarke Jason Momoa