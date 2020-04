The scar eyebrow, Jason Momoa has a history of violent and bloody behind her

Watch enough movies, shows and late-night programs featuring the strong man hawaiian favorite, and you will begin to notice the scar, emblematic that runs through his left eyebrow. No, this is not something with which Momoa is born, or a modification barbarian of the body. I am afraid that the story behind his feature-length signature to be much more intense than this.