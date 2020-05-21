Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage are going to hunt monsters in a new horror film

After you have torn the small screen in their roles instantly iconic on Game of Thrones HBO, Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage, are back together, in a horror movie original sound enticing. Deadline reports that Good Bad & Undead will place the two roles in familiar hunting monsters, while twisting the tropes inherent in such a story for a new twist satisfactory.

Dinklage plays Van Helsing, without a doubt, the hunter of monsters, the most famous known to have tracked down Dracula and other vampires. Momoa portrays a vampire who has sworn never to kill again. Together, the two are running a scam in various cities where Momoa pretends to stalk the city, Dinklage pretended to be overcome, the two collect their loot reward, rinse and repeat. But when a premium is placed on the head of Momoa, and as people become wise to their ruse, the duo hand-in-leak of a litany threatening forces to be full of all sorts of threats supernatural. The scenario of Good Bad & Undead is written by Mark Swift and Damian Shannon (who has under-estimated Friday the 13th reboot) and will be directed by Max Barbakow, who has recently made the headlines with his feeling Sundance Palm Springs. Momoa and Dinklage will also produce the film for Legendary.

I’m not going to lie – this movie sounds like a catnip absolute. I love any story in which people who are accustomed to making false things must make true things (that is to say, The Three Amigos, Galaxy Quest), and place the plot on one of our hunters of monsters, the most famous is inspired narration kind of dark and comic. Momoa and Dinklage have both undertaken some interesting projects in their life post-GoT, and it will be a pleasure to see the two generators of charm to play together as categorical. The plus: the buzz of Barbakow off to Palm Springs has become white now, and Swift and Shannon have a history of playing with the tropes of the genre in a satisfactory manner. Good Bad & Undead sounds, especially as the first word for me.

To learn more about the legacy of Game of Thrones, here’s our point of view on the series final a year later. Moreover, speaking of Momoa, have you heard of something called ” Snyder’s Cut “? Yes, me neither.