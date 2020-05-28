Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage can be found in Good Bad & Undead

Peter Dinklage will be the vampire hunter Van Helsing in “ Good Bad & Undead “the film action and adventure from Legendary focused on the vampires. He will share the bill with Jason Momoa which will in the skin of a vampire novice non-fatal.

The two actors from “Game of Thrones” will, once again, find themselves on a same project. In the film, Van Helsing, the character of Dinklage, has agreed a partnership with Momoa, which has vowed not to remove life. Together, they have orchestrated a scam in every city, where Van Helsing claims to defeat the vampire for the money.

But when a generous premium is placed on the head of the vampire, while in this dangerous world full of monsters and magic was now after them. The project was called “Bram Stoker’s Midnight Run”.

Max Barbakow (“Palm Springs”) to develop the film and produce, based on an original idea by Mark Swift and Damian Shannon.