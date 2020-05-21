Jason Momoa and Peter Dinklage will play in a film that suits them perfectly

One year (almost to the day) after the end of Game of Throneswe learn that two of the actors of the show legendary from HBO adapted from the novels of George R. R. Martin find themselves in a new project is enticing. It tells you everything !

Midnight Run in Dracula

It’s official, Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) and Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo) will soon find itself in a movie of vampires, titled Good, Bad & Undead. Dinklage will perform the famous Van Helsing, created by Bram Stoker in Draculaand Jason Momoa, a vampire who has sworn not to kill. Helsing, and the vampire will bind friendship, and go from city to city, for a scam, the first pretending to kill the second. But when a premium is put on the head of the vampire played by Momoa, the two friends are forced to flee in a world where everything is hostile to them.

The film will be directed by Max Barbakow, the first feature-length film, Palm Springs (a romantic comedy with Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti), will be current in 2020. Good, Bad & Undead will be also produced by Legendary Pictures, which has produced some of the greatest films of Christopher Nolan (The Dark Knight, Inception, Interstellar), Crimson Peak Guillermo Del Toro, or the Detective Pikachu Rob Letterman. Good, Bad & Undead has been described as a “Midnight Run [célèbre comédie policière sortie en 1988, avec Robert De Niro et Charles Grodin] in the world of Bram Stoker.“ In any case, we cannot wait to see what comes of it !