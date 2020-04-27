Jason Momoa and stars to Big Little Lies on the pictures of her marriage with Karl Glusman

Zoë Kravitz has said “yes” to the actor Karl Glusman last June 29 in Paris. On Wednesday, six months later, the american actress, 31-year-old has released a few photos of the wedding, celebrated in the mansion owned by his father Lenny Kravitz in the capital city.

As shown in these shots in black and white, the actress wore a wedding dress signed Alexander Wang. She and her husband appear surrounded by their guests, kissing, or cut the traditional cake.

The cast of Big Little Lies full

Among the famous guests, one recognizes, of course, his father, as well as Lisa Bonet, the mother of the bride. The ex-wife of Lenny Kravitz was accompanied by her second husband, the actor Jason Momoa. Alicia Keys was also present, as well as the colleagues of Zoë Kravitz on the series Big Little Lies: Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Reese Witherspoon, and Laura Dern.

Zoë Kravitz goes out with Karl Glusman since 2016. At the cinema, it was particularly seen in Love Gaspar Noé, The Neon Demon Nicolas Winding Refn (alongside Elle Fanning), or Nocturnal Animals Tom Ford’s.



