Jason Momoa (Aquaman) in baywatch : unrecognizable, but ultra-sexy

Jason Momoafor a lot of viewers, and viewers, this is the very virile Khal Drogo of the series Game of Thrones. But the actor has not started his career by doing crack Emilia Clarke, alias Daenerys. But in saving lives on the beach in Santa Monica.

Jason Momoa in baywatch

Impossible for you to imagine Jason Momoa with short hair and beardless ? Prepare to have a shock. The actor began his career in the cult series baywatch in the late 90’s. He embodied the character of the rescuer at sea Jason Loane in a small fifty episodes. Attention, coup de vieux.

The actor has resumed his role in the feature film released in 2003. In an interview, Jason Momoa has recently confided that he had lied on his CV and pure get the role, claiming to have been elected “model of hawaiian of the year”. A fake-the price that he has kept in his / her curriculum vitae, as a memento of this time.

Jason Momoa became a sex symbol

Jason Momoa has been forgotten for a few years, before returning in the hearts of the viewers, in the series Stargate Atlantis between 2005 and 2009. He plays Ronon Dex, was a native of Sateda. Then, it is in 2011 that he explodes really in the skin of Kahl Drogo, lord of war, the people of the Dothraki in the series Game of Thrones. He has participated in some of the best sex scenes of Game of Thrones.

Since then, he is the star of the series Frontierbut above all, the interpreter of the heroes of the DC Comics AquamanArthur Curry. And we’re not going to lie, a few more years, beard, and feet muscles additional him go to wow… But don’t, Jason Moma is not a heart to take. The actor is in a relationship with Lisa Bonnet (the mother of Zoë Kravitz) for over 12 years, and they have two children together.