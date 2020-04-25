Jason Momoa arrives in a mini-clip of Ozzy Osbourne !

Jason Momoa is not only a veteran actor, it is also a big fan of metal music. Lately, the actor of 40-year-old had been the buzz at a concert in California : he had taken “This Love” from Pantera in a duo with Phil Anselmo, the former lead singer of the group.

A few days ago, who played Aquaman has once again proven his love for Heavy Metal. This time, the colossus of 1m93 appeared in a clip of the legendary rock star Ozzy Osbourne. For the release of his new album ” Ordinary Man “, the latter has in fact utilized the talents of actor Jason Momoa in order to carry the promotional video for his album.

For the actor, it is a real honor, because he is a big fan of Ozzy and his work.

When Jason Momoa becomes Ozzy Osbourne

In the mini-promotional clip of Ozzy Osbourne, Jason Momoa not only functions of simple contained. No, the actor embodies an outright legendary rock star, by picking up all the mimes performing to perfection.

The video begins with a hooded figure, who is in the process of moving to a micro. Any door to believe that this is Ozzy Osbourne, but not a surprise ! When the cap falls, that is Jason Momoa, who seized the microphone with enthusiasm.

For a few unforgettable seconds, the fans were able to discover the player in all black and leather-clad, slipping perfectly into the skin of Ozzy and resume the chorus of “Scary Little Green Men” with energy as if it was really him who was singing.

A great big fan of heavy metal

Jason Momoa loves so Heavy Metal that it goes so far as to be inspired to bring a little more to the characters he embodies on screen.

“I built my characters based on songs of heavy metal. Conan [le Barbare] was very Pantera, then that Aquaman was built mainly around [l’album] Kill ‘Em All, Metallica, and the song Ticks and Leeches, Tool. There are a lot of Black Sabbath in there as well “, had entrusted the actor in an interview in 2018 at the specialized site Metal Hammer.

Fans will have to wait until 2022 before the review in the skin of Aquaman. For those who want to listen to the new album of Ozzy Osbourne, “Ordinary Man” is in the stores since the 21st of February last.







