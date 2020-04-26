Jason Momoa bald and skinny guy in a pub, hilarious

On 2 February, took place the Super Bowlthe great national final of american football NFL. On this occasion, the viewers were able to see an ad for the less amazing, with actor Jason Momoa.

Jason Momoa bald and without muscles

We knew that he had a lot of humour and self-derision, Jason Momoa has proved it once again by being the hero of a advertising hilarious for a company that offers mortgage loans repurchases of real estate online. In this advertisement, we see Jason Momoa return to his home surrounded by the paparazzi.

Once entered in “his sanctuary in which he can truly be himself,” the actor of Game of Thrones turns.

He removes his boots and lose a few inches, his muscular arms, but also his abdominal muscles, and even his hair. It is far and away the hero Aquaman.

The best pubs of Super Bowl in 2020

Every year on the occasion of the Super Bowl, the brands and companies vie to make an impression. An advertising spot aired during the big finale is very (very) expensive, so it must be profitable. In addition to Jason Momoa, this year, other stars have made a strong impression in advertisements noticed.

Bill Murray for example, has resumed his role in the film, feel good worship, A Day Without End for Jeep, Sylvester Stalone is once again Rocky for Facebook, Bryan Cranston has taken over the iconic role of Jack Nicholson in the cult horror classic the Shining for the soft drink Mountain Dew. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have also played the game for the brand of car Genesis.

With the show of the half time (which was attended this year Jennifer Lopez and Shakira), and the trailers most expected, the game is really just a element almost secondary in the Super Bowl.