Jason Momoa explains why he was wearing a marcel the Golden Globes

Where each person is on his 31 for the Golden Globes, Jason Momoahe , has preferred his marcel. In any case for a part of the evening, as the star ofAquaman and Game of Thrones was, however, arrived in the arms of his wife, Lisa Bonetwith a blazer. Where is the famous garment ? Today reports that Jason Momoa has lifted the veil on his outfit original for such a ceremony when he met with reporters at the Los Angeles airport. They asked him if he had wanted to show his muscles. Momoa has replied : “No, dude, it was cold out there. I had to take care of my little woman”. In the perfect gentleman, the actor gave his jacket to her, Lisa (mother of Zoe Kravitz, with whom he went on stage during the evening.

His clothing style will be, once more, talk on social networks. Jason Momoa was not nominated for the Golden Globes, but it will be on screens in 2020 in the science-fiction film Dunedirected by Denis Villeneuve.