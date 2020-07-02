Jason Momoa for a live-action / animation

Jason Momoa is in discussion to portray Frosty the snowman into a live-action version-action.

Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa, is in negotiations to embody Frosty the snowman (Frosty the snowman) into a film by Warner Bros, shall be the voice of the Ice in a hybrid version that mixes live action and animation. Framestore uk will be the animation.

Momoa will also produce the film with Geoff Johns, Greg Silverman and Jon Berg of the Stampede. David Berenbaum, who worked with Berg” Elf“it is in the board for the screenwriting of the film.

“We know that Jason is a real human being full of love, compassion and a deep connection with Ohana … this is the spirit of Christmas and Frosty “said Silverman.

The character comes from the Christmas from the popular song written by Walter Rollins and Steve Nelson, and first recorded by Gene Autry and the Cass County Boys in 1950, after the success of Autry’s ” Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer “.

Momoa will soon be in the saga of science-fiction Dune, Warner Bros, in the role of Duncan Idaho.

Source : Deadline Credit / ©DR