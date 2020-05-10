Jason Momoa has posted the cutest pics Instagram

Jason Momoa has melted the heart of its 9 million subscribers with a photo very cute… The opportunity to discover a facet of the actor of 39 years that we did not suspect !

The surprise of Jason Momoa with his grandmother

On Instagramthe star of Aquaman has unveiled an intimate moment with your family. While the madness around the blockbuster season in full swing, Jason Momoa has chosen to get away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood to go relax… in the state of Iowa. This is where lives a part of his family : he has been wanting to make a little surprise to her grandmother that he has not often occasion to see.

On Instagram, he shared selfies with her grandmother, who was obviously delighted to find her grandson ! More than a million people have been moved by this photo.

Jason Momoa in road-trip video

The husband of Lisa Bonet took the opportunity to unveil a video of his road trip on Instagram. The opportunity for those who are unaware to learn that Jason Momoa has a second account Instagram On The Roam and a YouTube channel to its name, in which he shares his roadtrips and the moments more intimate.

He has shared his journey in his mother’s family in Iowa with a lot of emotions… The opportunity to discover a tender heart behind this mountain of muscles.