Jason Momoa ‘hungry’: Stuck in an elevator, he survives with beer

A mishap to the hair. Jason Momoa got stuck for two long hours in an elevator in Toronto, in the company of his dog, a lovable German shepherd answering to the name of Rama. Friends of the actor were also present, including Mada Abdelhamid, his sports coach, having managed his preparation for Game of Thrones. Jason has documented his terrible incident with its 13 million subscribers, publishing stories until the phone turns off.

“It is stuck in an elevator ! The firefighters are still not there ! Get out us of here !“, he warned in a video, explaining that it was “hungry“. Fortunately, the actor of 40 years who has lent her face to Aquaman has found a life-saving packet of M&Ms that he has been able to share with his friends. Hungry but also thirsty, he did not have any more for that he pulls out several cans of beer, one brew at his disposal, who has thus satiated his group of friends.

After several tens of minutes, the team of Jason Momoa’s arrival near the elevator to go and see how they went. It is also important to highlight the fact that the actor measure 1m93, and thus had to feel (a little) cramped during these long hours.

We really don’t know how, but the actor has finally managed to pull himself out of the iron cage, as he has released a video reassuring his dog, asleep on the bed of his hotel room. To reassure the many fans of Jason Momoa, concerned about the well-being of the pooch.