Jason Momoa in the adaptation of “Little Nemo”, Maxim Baldry well in “The Lord of the rings”, the new “Gossip Girl”… The 3 info TV

Jason Momoa in the adaptation of “Little Nemo”, Maxim Baldry confirmed in “The Lord of the rings”, the new “Gossip Girl” has found its actors… The 3 info TV.

Jason Momoa in the adaptation of French cult COMIC book “Little Nemo”

Netflix is going to adapt “Little Nemo in Slumberland”, and hired the actor from “Game of Thrones” and “Aquaman”, Jason Momoa, to embody the enemy of the hero. Created by the american author Winsor McCay in 1905, the French cult COMIC book following the adventures of a boy in the land of dreams. Francis Lawrence (“Hunger Games”) should be at the helm.

Jason Momoa has been cast in Netflix’ ‘s LITTLE NEMO IN SLUMBERLAND’ with Francis Lawrence set to direct. (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/Kc6TwmCVsY pic.twitter.com/J4e5aKpHz7 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 28, 2020

Maxim Baldry confirmed in the casting of the series “the Lord of The rings”

The british actor Maxim Baldry, recently seen in the excellent series “Years and Years”, has been confirmed in the casting of the adaptation series of the Lord of the rings to Amazon Prime Video. The actor should have an important role in the series showrunnée by J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay, already renewed for a season 2, reports Deadline. He joined the cast of Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Tom Budge, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers and Daniel Weyman.

Baldry was first linked to #LOTR last fall but he didn’t have a deal for the show, which was why Baldry was not part of Amazon’s LOTR cast announcement in January that included 15 other actors https://t.co/V6ftiyqaKo — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 4, 2020

The new “Gossip Girl” has found its actors

Whitney Peak, Eli Brown, Emily Alyn Lind, Johnathan Fernandez, and Jason Gotay joined the cast of the new series “Gossip Girl” for HBO Max. Voice-off of the original series with Blake Lively which aired from 2007 to 2012, Kristen Bell will be on it again by the narrator. The ten episodes of the new series will follow a new generation of students enrolled in a high school exclusive of New York city. Writer and producer of the original series, Joshua Safran officiera as showrunner. It is not a question of “re-series” a-t-explained to the Hollywood Reporter, but to show how New York and the company have changed over the last twelve years, in particular under the influence of social networks.