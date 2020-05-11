Jason Momoa is invited into an episode of the Simpsons !

Known for his role of Khal Drogo in the series Game of Thrones or that of Aquaman, Jason Momoa has the wind in its sails at the moment ! Despite the body shaming which he was the victim last week, the actor of 39 years will have the honor to be part of the cast of the Simpsons !

Of Game of Thrones to the Simpson

In fact, the magazine Entertainment Weekly has unveiled what it would look like the time of an episode of the series. The actor will play his own role. It will an appearance alongside Bob Odenkrik (Better Call Saul) who will play the role of a lawyer.

This will allow the fans of the actor discover it in a register comicin which they were not really used to see.

It should be noted that the Simpson to sign this year their 31st season. The series of Matt Groening will also be present at Comic-Con San Diego during which we hope to have information on the possible sequel of the film released in 2007.