Jason Momoa, Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, hated the end of the series

“My dear, this episode killed me.” Jason Momoa, aka Khal Drogo, hated the end of the series. But not necessarily for the same reasons that the fans of the series. The man who was the husband of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) still hasn’t gotten over the death of the “Mother of Dragons” in the very last episode aired last Sunday.
“Fuck you, little cunt”, says it to Jon Snow in a video released in its story Instagram. The actor grunts, and then exclaims: “let’s Put the things clear. You come back to what you were doing at the beginning and you kill Khaleesi… Oh my God. We’re going to find in a bar and we’ll fight”. Emu, he continues: “I feel lost. I’m lost. What is this crap? Drogon would have had him burn the ass. Aaah. And the damn bar is closed.”
The last season of Game of Thrones has generated controversy. A petition demanding his rewrite by new writers has been signed by over 1.5 million internet users. In an interview with the New York TimesSophie Turner felt that it was “disrespectful”.