Jason Momoa makes you dream ? Good news, we has found his look-alike !

You swear by the charm in gross stripping of Jason Momoa ? Her hair of a californian surfer and smoldering gaze does not leave you insensitive ? Good news, we has found his look-alike, almost perfect. It is called Jack Matthews and is part of the cast of the current season of Big Brotherbroadcast on the american channel CBS.

Who is Jack Matthews, the double of Jason Momoa ?

The resemblance between Jack Matthews and Jason Momoa is striking. When the public discovered the face of the candidate at the launch of the season 21 of Big Brother last June, his resemblance to the hero of Aquaman has not put a long time to do it unanimously.

28-year-old and a native of Chicago, Jack Matthews is a teacher of fitness who lives in Tampa, Florida. Fun fact : he has a dog that he called Celine Dion. Regarding his resemblance to Jason Momoathe candidate says that he has never watched Game of Thrones or Aquaman. “It happens to me all the days (to be compared to Jason Momoa, editor’s note)”, admitted it recently in the context of the issue, “when I’m at the airport, or anywhere in fact, I am told, ‘hey Aquaman, I saw your movie, I loved it !'”.

Jack Matthews, the most hated man in America ?

If his physical resemblance to our dear Jason Momoa is no doubt, the two men do, however, have nothing in common-level character. Since his entry in the show in mid-June last, Jack Matthews disappoints in effect the public day in and day out.

It would be particularly unpleasant with the other candidates and enchainerait the low blows. So much so that a petition has been launched by a user, requesting the production of Big Brother for the return of the game. What to reduce to ashes the sex appeal of the candidate.