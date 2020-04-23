Jason Momoa on Dune: “This film is a giant” | Cinema

The first official photos of, the blockbuster the highly anticipated Denis Villeneuve produced and distributed bybased on the novel ofalready brought to the big screen by David Lynch.

The main statements of the director and the distribution were published by Vanity Fair.

Among the different photos was Chani, the character played by Zendaya. The actress proposed on Twitter a different perspective on her character.

But dune there was also some discussion in the show of Ellen, now realized in a distance as several talk-shows american. The presenter of popular interviewed, obviously in the video chat, Jason Momoa who, from his home, described the scope impressive film by Denis Villeneuve, as follows:

We shot in the Wadi Rum. I’ve never seen such a thing, it was like turning a movie on another planet. It is directed by Denis Villeneuve who has made Sicario and Arrival. It was an honor to work with him, the cast was literally stellar. I’ve never participated in something awesome.

The star of Aquaman also spoke of her character:

I play Duncan Idaho which is a kind of master swordsman and right arm of Duke Leto, who is played by Oscar Isaac. He is the first person sent to the field on Dune and it is precisely here that I meet the character played by Javier Bardem. Hell, I still can’t believe that I have a scene with Javier Bardem! It’s really a movie “Coarse “ and I play this kind of little boy … let’s just say that he is the Han Solo of the group. It is a warrior, a little rogue that protects Timothée Chalamet (Paul Atreides) and is at the service of Oscar Isaac.

A few days ago, after the publication of photos of Dune, the son of Frank Herbert has expressed on Twitter:

Fans of Dune, I hope you are as excited as me to see these preliminary samples of the new film Dune. My father would be incredibly proud of!

Dune is one of the most important projects of 2020 for Warner Bros., and the staff already developing the sequel.

The filming of Dune took place in Hungary and Jordan. The cast includes Timothée Chalamet (who played Paul Atreides), Rebecca Ferguson, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, Charlotte Rampling, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Charlotte Rampling and Oscar Isaac. Legendary Pictures, which has acquired in 2016, the exploitation rights of the works of Herbert, has been put into production.

Set in a distant future, dune it was published in 1965 and won the prize Nebula and Hugo, and is the first of the six novels that form the central part of the cycle of the dunes (later extended by his son Brian Herbert with Kevin J. Anderson). The story follows the events of the dynasties Atreides and Harkonnen for control of the desert planet Arrakis, where a fundamental substance is produced for the structure of the company the galaxy in which the story unfolds.

